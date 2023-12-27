GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCSC Director visits Rajavoor hamlet in Tiruppur district following reports of discrimination of Dalits

December 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman on Wednesday visited Rajavoor village in Madathukulam taluk of Tiruppur district, to determine if the Dalit residents were being restricted by upper caste people from offering worship at the Rajakaliammman Temple.

Accompanied by senior officials of Revenue and Police departments, Mr. Ravivarman interacted with the Dalit family that was allegedly attacked by members of the upper caste.

Mr. Ravivarman walked along the street in the hamlet where there was alleged restrictions on Dalits wearing footwear, and also visited the Rajakaliamman Temple.

The Temple Trustee was advised by Mr. Ravivarman to call in Dalits when they come to worship in future, and to hold a festival involving members of all communities. Mr. Ravivarman also took a group of villagers belonging to all castes to the tea shop in the hamlet, and issued instructions for supplying tea either in containers or paper cups as sought by the people.

The police case on the attack on a Dalit member must be altered under stronger sections and solatium must be given to the affected person, Mr. Ravivarman emphasised. He also visited Gudimangalam and Thalappanpatti to sort out issues pertaining to burial grounds for Dalits.

