Nature enthusiasts taken on a trek to Yercaud

Nature enthusiasts were taken on a trek to Yercaud as part of the Annual Summer Festival on Saturday. As many as 200 persons from different age groups took part in the trekking activity.

The trek was organised by the District Sports Department along with District Forest Department. A team of 15 forest department personnel led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Kannan guided the trekkers.

District Collector S.Karmegham flagged off the rally at Yercaud foothills. The participants trekked from the foothills via Gundur to Yercaud. Senior forest officials said that awareness session were conducted during the trek about nature conservation, protection of forests, on flora and fauna present in Salem forest ranges, safe disposal of plastic materials, safety precautions during treks, handling animal encounters and on ills of trespassing into forest areas.

A pet show was also organised by Veterinary department as part of the festival. Native and exotic breeds of cats, dogs and birds were displayed. A police dog show as also conducted as part of the event.