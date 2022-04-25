Coimbatore

National conference on Kalaignar’s works

The Government Men’s Arts College has organised a national conference themed “Kalaignarin Padaipulagam” here on April 28 and 29. The conference will be a retrospect on the literary works of the DMK patriarch and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The sessions will include a look at Kalaignar’s Nejukku Needhi and State autonomy; society in Kalaignar’s literature; Dravidian in Kalaignar’s literature, Kalaignar and Sangam literature; Kalaignar’s “Thaai” Kaviyam among others.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2022 7:30:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/national-conference-on-kalaignars-works/article65353936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY