National conference on Kalaignar’s works

The Government Men’s Arts College has organised a national conference themed “Kalaignarin Padaipulagam” here on April 28 and 29. The conference will be a retrospect on the literary works of the DMK patriarch and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The sessions will include a look at Kalaignar’s Nejukku Needhi and State autonomy; society in Kalaignar’s literature; Dravidian in Kalaignar’s literature, Kalaignar and Sangam literature; Kalaignar’s “Thaai” Kaviyam among others.