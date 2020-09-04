Name Coimbatore as the second capital: Kongu Global Forum

Kongu Global Forum, which includes heads of industrial associations of the districts in the western region, have appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to declare Coimbatore as the second capital of the State.
In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the Forum said Coimbatore is well-connected to neighbouring States by road and rail. It has an international airport and efforts are on to improve the city’s infrastructure under the Smart Cities Mission.
Manufacturing hub
Coimbatore and the nearby districts are a major manufacturing hub in the country, with the presence of a large number of industries in textiles and engineering sectors.
These industries contribute supply to the domestic and international markets and make significant revenue contributions to the State exchequer.
“Taking into consideration all its positivity, I requested our Respected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to consider and declare Coimbatore as the second capital of Tamil Nadu,” said A. Sakthivel, president of the Forum in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath