Name Coimbatore as the second capital: Kongu Global Forum

Kongu Global Forum, which includes heads of industrial associations of the districts in the western region, have appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to declare Coimbatore as the second capital of the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the Forum said Coimbatore is well-connected to neighbouring States by road and rail. It has an international airport and efforts are on to improve the city’s infrastructure under the Smart Cities Mission.

Manufacturing hub

Coimbatore and the nearby districts are a major manufacturing hub in the country, with the presence of a large number of industries in textiles and engineering sectors.

These industries contribute supply to the domestic and international markets and make significant revenue contributions to the State exchequer.

“Taking into consideration all its positivity, I requested our Respected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to consider and declare Coimbatore as the second capital of Tamil Nadu,” said A. Sakthivel, president of the Forum in a press release.