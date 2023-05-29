Namakkal district to get a 60-bed Siddha hospital soon

May 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said that a 60-bed Siddha hospital and a college would be opened in Namakkal district.

Inaugurating a new blood bank at the Kolli Hills Government Hospital at ₹ 47 lakh and additional buildings at Ernapuram, Pachudaiyampatti Pudur, and Namagiripettai at ₹ 1.77 crore, the Minister said that through the Tamil Nadu Medical Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL), a small siddha medicine unit will be set up in Kolli Hills. A Siddha hospital would soon be opened in Namakkal district. Within a year, a Siddha medical college will also be started, he said.

After inaugurating the blood bank, the Minister said that to avoid deaths due to delay in arranging blood during medical emergencies in hill areas, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced opening of blood banks at Periyar Nagar in Chennai, Kothagiri in the Nilgiris district, and Kolli Hills in Namakkal district at ₹ 1.47 crore. As per the announcement, blood banks were set up in these three areas.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, who took part in the inauguration of the blood bank, volunteered to donate blood as the first person.

Mr. Subramanian said that by donating 350 ml of blood, the Minister had created awareness on blood donation.

The Minister said that the Kolli Hills Government Hospital would soon get a postmortem facility at ₹ 1.46 crore, quarters for doctors at ₹ 2.10 crore and nurses at ₹ 1.04 crore. Files regarding these works have been sent to the Finance Department for approval. Steps have been taken to fill nurse vacancies at the hospital, Mr. Subramanian said.

