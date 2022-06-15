Namakkal Collector inspects GH

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected Sendamangalam Government Hospital on Wednesday.

The Collector inspected the attendance register of doctors and nurses and checked whether the duty doctors and nurses were present in the hospital. She also checked the register of patients and the treatment provided to them, as well as the availability of medicines in the hospital. The Collector went into the maternity ward and inquired the patients about the treatment provided to them and instructed them to administer vaccines at the stipulated time, which was recommended by the government.

Later, the Collector visited the Sub Registrar’s office at Sendamangalam and inspected the registration process in the office.