Namakkal Collectorate goes green by installing rooftop power plant

The district administration has become eco-friendly by installing rooftop solar power plant at the Collectorate building and at the TNSTC office.

According to officials, as part of promoting use of renewable energy, the district administration has been encouraging installation of renewable energy resources at the offices. Under the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) - Renewable Energy Service Company Scheme, grid-connected rooftop solar power plant has been installed at the Collectorate offering a huge savings in the regular power bills of the office.

Officials from TEDA said that the Collectorate uses approximately 90-95 kW of power per month and they used to be charged around ₹8 per unit of power consumed. Under the scheme, 50 kW grid-connected plant has been installed at the office.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the functioning of the plant.

According to officials, utilising the shadow-free area in the terrace of the building, as many as 150 solar panels have been installed here. Energy produced beyond the requirement of the building would be procured by TNEB. Official sources said that the plant would reduce power bills of the district adminstration office by 20-30%.

A similar unit of 15 kW was installed in the rooftop of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's office here and about 45 panels were used to set up the plant.