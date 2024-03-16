Namakkal Collector lays foundation stone for ICU building at Paramathi Velur GH

March 16, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Namakkal

District Collector S. Uma laid the foundation stone and inaugurated construction works for a 50-bed intensive care unit building at the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital at a cost of ₹23.75 crore on Saturday.

The ICU building will be constructed as a four-storey building and will have three surgical units and a dialysis ward.

Speaking at the function, Uma said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was providing several projects to the district. On Friday, the Chief Minister made announcements regarding upgrading Namakkal Municipality to a municipal corporation and providing three-phase electricity to R. Pudhupalayam, Kattanachampatti, Kallankulam, Sanarpudur, and Panankattur villages. Districts created after 1991 did not have a district central co-operative bank, but Namakkal recently got a district central co-operative bank. Based on the demand to allocate more funds to the Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial corridor project, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹114 crore in additional funds.

Namakkal has a government medical college hospital and eight government hospitals, but the government hospital in Paramathi Velur earned ₹50 lakh from insurance schemes with nine doctors last year. This was made possible due to the dedicated work of several doctors. Infrastructure is provided in government hospitals to save an accident victim within six hours by providing advanced treatment, Ms. Uma added.

Stating that the fund provided under the Innuyir Kappom scheme increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh, the district collector said that Tamil Nadu is a forerunner to other states in health services and treatment provided at government hospitals is equivalent to that of private hospitals. The state government provided ₹54 crore for constructing the Rasipuram District headquarters hospital and ₹23 crore for Tiruchengode Government Hospital, Ms. Uma added.

Later, the Collector laid the foundation stone for an integrated agriculture extension centre at a cost of ₹3 crore in the Mohanur Panchayat Union office premises. In these functions, Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj and officials from concerned departments participated.