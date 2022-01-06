Namakkal Collector inspects Child Helpline Centre

Collector Shreya P. Singh on Thursday inspected the Child Helpline Centre on Trichy Road here and reviewed the calls received at helpline number 1098.

Ms. Singh checked the measures taken to resolve the issues of children in distress. According to a release, the centre has received calls regarding child marriages, child labour, sexual harassment to children, orphaned children and psychiatric counselling to children. Regarding child marriages, the Collector advised officials to take action against parents, relatives and others involved in the conduct of marriage. The officials were instructed to alert the respective Revenue Divisional Officer, tahsildhar and the police regarding the distress calls received. They were told to the monitor the affected children until they completed 18 years of age.