Nallur Vayal residents oppose name change to locality

Residents of Nallur Vayal, a village in Madhvarayapuram panchayat, petitioned the Coimbatore district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday opposing the area being referred to as Karunya Nagar.
M. Devarajan, who heads the Nallur Vayal Pathugappu Kuzhu, said be it the police, nationalised banks, post office or the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, all Central and State government establishments referred to the area as Karunya Nagar. The post office using Karunya Nagar to refer to Nallur Vayal had led to a situation where their voter identity card, ration card and other government documents showed them to be residents of the Nagar and not Nallur Vayal. The residents had been protesting the misrepresentation and had now come together to float the Kuzhu to make the opposition a concerted effort, he added.
‘Shift liquor shop’
Residents of Peelamedu AD Colony on Monday urged the district administration to shift a liquor shop in their locality. The residents said of the two liquor shops in the locality, one that was near Rottikadai Maidanam was close to a temple.
The presence of the shop in such close proximity to houses had resulted in youth as young as 15 years of age and women getting addicted to liquor. And, they ended up sleeping on the temple premises. The petitioners sought the administration’s help in shifting the shop to another location.
