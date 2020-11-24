NABARD releases potential credit plan for Dharmapuri

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development released the potential linked credit plan for Dharmapuri district for 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Collector S.P. Karthika released the credit plan at the Collectorate in the presence of senior officials from NABARD and other departments. Ms. Karthika said in a release that NABARD had assessed the credit potential for the district in the upcoming financial year at ₹5,735.26 crore.
Ms. Karthika said the plan proposed long term loan possibilities for agriculture and it could help improve basic infrastructure in agriculture and turn agriculture profitable. She added that banks should support farmers for making such investments.
