Naam Tamilar Katchi calls for stringent action against brick kiln operators in Thadagam valley 

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has demanded authorities to enforce various orders issued by government departments and the Madras High Court against illegally operated brick kilns in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district.

The party wanted brick kilns that operated without approval from the government to be closed immediately based on the order issued by the High Court in 2021.

In a protest staged near Coimbatore south taluk office on Friday, the party wanted power supply to brick kilns disconnected, compensation for the families of people who were killed in human-wildlife conflicts in the valley and action against officials who failed to act against brick kiln operators who flouted norms.

The protestors led by NTK Coimbatore district secretary Periyathadagam Ramachandran also wanted the government to take action against brick kiln operators for Income Tax violations and illegal use of Panchami lands.