HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder case accused hacked to death in Coimbatore 

February 12, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old man was hacked to death by a group at Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday evening.

The police have identified the deceased as R. Sakthi alias Sakthipandi of Arapalayam in Madurai district, who was residing at Vilankurichi. 

According to the police, a group of men rounded Sakthi near a private college on Nava India Road at Pappanaickenpalayam and hacked him. Residents told the police that they also heard gunshots. Senior police officers visited the place. The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. 

The police said that Sakthi was one of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani supporter C. Biju (31) at Ram Nagar in the city on September 13, 2020. He had come out on bail.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the assailants of Sakthi who reportedly had enmity with another group.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.