Multiple organs harvested from brain-dead youth in Coimbatore

Multiple organs were harvested from a 22-year-old who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore where he was admitted after a road accident on June 18.

A release from Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) said that organs of S.V. Dhineesh, who hailed from Narasothipatty near Alagapuram in Salem district, were harvested on Tuesday.

Dhineesh met with an accident at Ganesapuram near Annur. He was admitted to KMCH after getting first aid at a nearby private hospital. The youth did not respond to treatment and was declared brain dead on Monday. His parents Venkateswaran and Shanthi, who were initially clueless, volunteered to donate their son’s organs, the release said.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin and bone from the cadaver as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

TRANSTAN allocated one kidney and the liver to KMCH where they were transplanted on two patients. The heart, the other kidney, eyes, skin and bone were allocated to private hospitals in Coimbatore. KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami thanked the family.