MTR field staff given arms training

A two-day exercise to train Forest Department field staff in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in handling arms and ammunition to help in ensuring their readiness to deal with anti-poaching operations concluded recently. A total of 55 staff including the Deputy Director of MTR (Core Area), range officers, foresters, guards and watchers were trained by the police in handling and firing of the weapons. It included use of pistols, rifles, and pump-action firearms, officials said.

Also read | Drone to prevent poaching and forest fires in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Deputy Director of MTR, S. Senbagapriya, said the objective was to familiarise the newly recruited foresters and guards about how to safely handle firearms and to sensitise staff to the importance of carrying weapons during patrols inside the forest areas.