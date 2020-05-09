Coimbatore

MSMEs likely to start functioning from Monday

Several micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore Corporation limits are expected to start operations on Monday.

“The order issued by the State Government on Saturday says all private enterprises in the State can function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This means industries too can operate one shift,” said J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

“We have circulated the order to all our members so that they can prepare to start operating the units from Monday,” he said.

However, he was apprehensive that the units may not be able to operate for long as they may face challenges in getting orders, payments, etc. “We will know the real situation only after 10 days,” he said.

Several MSME unit owners have read the order to mean that industries can operate in the Corporation limits too.

This is only a short period of one week before the lockdown is lifted. The actual economic activity will take off only from May 18, said another small-scale unit owner. The MSMEs are waiting for a support package from the Central Government so that they can start operations full-fledged. The State Government is also expected to come out with lockdown exit strategies next week, he said.

Representatives of trade unions here met the District Collector on Friday and appealed to him to reopen the industries so that workers can return to work. Some of the unions also said the NTC mills should pay its workers’ wages for April.

