Motorists fume over dusty Perundurai Road

With dust emanating on Perundurai Road, that was dug for laying water pipelines, road users wanted the damaged portion to be re-laid so that movement of vehicles are not disrupted on the arterial road.

The road is the busiest in the city as Collector’s Office and commercial establishments are present in large numbers.

Also, thousands of vehicles use the road as it connects with Perundurai. Buses to Coimbatore and Tiruppur frequently use the road keeping it busy throughout the day.

Two weeks ago, the highway road was dug for laying pipeline.

After the works, vehicle users, particularly two-wheelers and cars, find it difficult to use the road from Kalingarayan Illam to Collectorate Junction as dust emanated from the road during day time.

Since buses and other four-wheelers continue to ply at high speed on the damaged road, two-wheelers are the most affected, said Suresh Kumar, who works at a hospital in the area.

He wanted the road to be relayed at the earliest so that inconveniences caused to the road users get reduced.

Road users said that unauthorised parking of cars outside the Kalingarayan Illam also troubles the road users as they consume one-third of the road space.

“Vehicle movement on the damaged road everyday is difficulty”, said Soundarya, a staff at a private company. She urged the authorities concerned to relay the road before digging the other stretch of the road.