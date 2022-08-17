Motor boat service across River Cauvery resumes

Motor boat services across the River Cauvery between Poolampatti and Nerinjipettai in Erode district that was halted for 16 days due to flooding in the river, resumed on Wednesday.

With the water level touching 120 feet at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, surplus water was released into the river leading to flooding. Hence, boat services were suspended. With the drop in inflow, the discharge was reduced from over 1.70 lakh cusecs to the current discharge of 20,000 cusecs. Officials gave nod for resuming the service following which boats were operated.