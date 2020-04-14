Most bakeries remain closed in Erode

Despite the district administration allowing bakeries to function from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., only a few bakeries were opened in the district on Tuesday.

Since the announcement of lockdown, all the bakeries had been closed and only Aavin outlets were opened to sell milk and not tea or coffee to people.

On Monday, the district administration allowed bakeries to function, but restricted them from selling tea, coffee or milk. They were asked to ensure personal distancing among customers.

But, on Tuesday, only a few bakeries were opened and did brisk business in the city. Shortage of workers, non-availability of ingredients or high price and restriction in selling tea and coffee were some of the reasons cited by bakery owners for failing to resume business.

A bakery owner at Solar Junction said that 50% of their sales volume was through tea and coffee and business could be unusual without that. “Workers cannot reach the production area by 4 a.m. to start the work and leave after 1 p.m. when vehicle movement is restricted,” said the owner.

Many owners said that since their shops were closed for over 20 days, cakes, puffs, cookies and other snacks had to be disposed of first. “We will wait for one or two days, look at the situation and reopen the shop,” said a bakery owner at Kalaimadu Statue area.

Meanwhile, the shops that were opened on Tuesday did good business as there was demand for bread, puffs, biscuits and snacks.