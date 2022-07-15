More than ₹600 crore loan disbursed to SHGs in Tiruppur 

The district administration has disbursed a total of ₹641.87 crore loans to 7,797 women self-help groups (SHG) across the district with in a year.

Collector S. Vineeth said that under National Rural Livelihoods Mission, basic training programmes were given to women about crowdsourcing and rotational funding of money to make the group self sustainable.

Along with the rotational funding, social capital funds and bank loans, both for the individual and the collective, were made available to all the SHGs. A total of 570 women self-help groups were created with in a year, said the Collector.