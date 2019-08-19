More than 12,000 take part in marathon

As many as 12,391 runners, including 150 transgenders, 200 differently abled persons, and 100 senior citizens, took part in the ‘Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) Run’ marathon held here on Sunday.

Organised by Chandrans Yuva Foundation in association with Green Crest, SSVM Institutions, Dr. Gangaa's Health Clinic, and Dream Tree Indians, the marathon was flagged off by Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar at VOC grounds on Sunday morning.

In the 10 km run, S. Sriram and V. Soniya turned the winners in the men and women categories.

They were given medals with cash prize of ₹ 7,500. S. Vinoth and S. Divya won the first place in the 5 km run for men and women. They were presented with medals and a cash prize of ₹ 2, 500. K. Akash and Kanishka received medals and ₹ 1, 000 for first place in the 2 km for children aged between 6 and 12.

Senior citizens and differently abled persons had 1 km target in the marathon.

All the participants received T-shirt, medal, and certificates.C. Sivanesan, founder and managing trustee of Chandrans Yuva foundation and S. Shasikala, its chairperson and CEO, announced that fund raised through the event will be used for providing ‘Invisible Kaleidoscope’, a sewing programme for visually challenged, and for ‘Disgenderable’, a training on bakery products for the differently-abled and transgenders.

Balakrishnan Manikandan, Managing Director of Green Crest, Manimekalai Mohan, founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Institutions, B. Asokan, dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, R. Soundravel, resident medical officer of CMCH, G. Bakthavathsalam, chairman of KG Group, and Asha R. Rao, managing director of Rao Hospital were present.