More families under home quarantine in Erode

The number of families under home quarantine in two areas in the city has gone up from 169 to 295 on Wednesday.

After two Thailand nationals tested positive for COVID-19, 169 families in Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas were quarantined and the streets were cordoned off. On Wednesday, two buffer zones in the two areas were also quarantined taking the number of persons in quarantine to 1,128, including 614 persons in Sultanpet area and 504 persons in Kollampalayam areas.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu disinfectant was sprayed using power pumps on the streets in the two areas twice a day while hand sprayers were used on house doors and gates. A vegetable push cart was allowed in each area. Since people requested for supply of aero water, a private company was roped in and water was supplied in tanker lorry to each household every day, he added.

Also, on each streets, the Corporation workers purchased essentials for the residents, the Commissioner added. A medical team had also been stationed in the two areas to meet people’s emergency needs.

