‘More containment zones to be set up’

District Collector S.A. Raman has said that containment measures are being carried out in the district and more zones would be set up here.

Mr. Raman said that 33 persons have been quarantined here in connection with Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamudddin, and containment plans are on. Mr. Raman said, “their samples have been collected and sent for tests. Besides the mosques and premises where the first set of patients from Indonesia visited here, containment measures are also being carried out in Tharamangalam, Mettur, Edappadi and Gengavalli.”

Mr. Raman along with officials from the Civil Supplies and Revenue departments distributed ration items to migrant workers residing at Alagapuram and nearby areas.

He said that the needs of migrant workers are being attended to and they are being provided with food and dry rations. Mr. Raman said that their well-being is taken care of.

Mr. Raman said, “there are about 200 migrant workers and about 40 families living in Alagapuram area and they were being provided with food since the beginning of lockdown. With support of various rice and other mills in the area, they have been provided with dry rations.

Similar steps are being taken for all migrant workers in the district.”

He added that there are about 1,000 migrant workers in the district. He said that the control room is receiving distress calls and are being attended to.