Monitoring stepped up in Yercaud

Officials of various departments have stepped up checks in Yercaud by monitoring persons entering and leaving the hill station to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As tourist activity has been completely stopped in the hill station, outsiders are not allowed for tourism purposes.
However, vehicles from other places enter here to supply vegetables. Many go to Salem city for jobs and other purposes.
As part of the preventive measures, swab samples are being collected from persons at the entrance to Yercaud town on the Ghat road. Their address and other particulars are collected.
J.Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that check-posts had been set up and swab samples were collected from persons travelling from other places to Yercaud. Samples were also collected regularly at the three primary health centres in the hill station.
Health officials said the only containment zone in Yercaud was removed recently and all four COVID-19 patients had recovered. The officials were planning to conduct random testing among various sectors.
