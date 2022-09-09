Monitoring officer inspect schools, construction work in Coimbatore

Monitoring Officer for Coimbatore and Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Darez Ahamed inspected Sulur and Annur Town Panchayats on Friday.

In Sulur, along with district officials, he inspected the construction work of a weekly market at ward 5, centralised kitchen for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at Kannampalayam School, rainwater harvesting system at an anganwadi in Sengoda Goundan Pudur, renovation of a library at Arasur and a new women's self-help group at Sangothipalayam. He proceeded to Annur where he visited the Annur Panchayat Union Primary School, inspected the construction of two classrooms in Chokattampalli Panchayat Union Primary School, renovation of Government Middle School in Pogalur, vermicomposting work at Pogalur, initiatives under the Agricultural Development Scheme in Vadavalli and flyover works at GN Mills junction at Periyanaickenpalayam.