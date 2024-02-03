GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Molotov cocktail hurled at panchayat ward member’s residence in Namakkal

February 03, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified people hurled a molotov cocktail at the residence of a panchayat ward member in Namakkal district on Saturday. R. Saravanan (45) of Pavithram near Erumapatti in Namakkal District, is a DMK functionary and member of Pavithram panchayat ward three. In the wee hours of Saturday, he woke up to noises outside his home and stepped outside to find his bike destroyed by fire, which soon began spreading to his house. He extinguished the fire with help from nearby residents and alerted Erumapatti police. A probe is on.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.