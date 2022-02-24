Molotov cocktail hurled at multiplex screening Ajit-starrer Valimai in Coimbatore
Two men who came on a two-wheeler hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the Ganga-Yamuna-Kaveri theatre complex in Coimbatore around 5 a.m., say police
Unidentified men hurled Molotov cocktail at a multiplex in Coimbatore on Thursday morning minutes before the first screening of Ajith starrer Valimai on Thursday.
The police said two men who came on a two-wheeler hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the Ganga-Yamuna-Kaveri theatre complex in Coimbatore around 5 a.m.
The incident happened when the first show of the movie was about to begin.
The bottle hurled by the miscreants, which was reportedly filled with petrol, landed on the two-wheeler parking area on the premises of the multiplex. The duo sped away.
Ajith fans have been thronging the multiplex premises from the early hours of Thursday to get tickets for the first show. While those who managed to get tickets got inside the screening halls, many were waiting outside for the next show.
The bottle bomb fell on the compound of the theatre when the fans were celebrating the much-delayed release of the movie.
A two-wheeler was slightly damaged in the attack, said the police, adding that they were on the lookout for the miscreants.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.