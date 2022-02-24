Two men who came on a two-wheeler hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the Ganga-Yamuna-Kaveri theatre complex in Coimbatore around 5 a.m., say police

Police personnel at the Ganga-Yamuna-Kaveri theatre compound in Coimbatore where two unidentified men hurled a bottle bomb on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Unidentified men hurled Molotov cocktail at a multiplex in Coimbatore on Thursday morning minutes before the first screening of Ajith starrer Valimai on Thursday.

The police said two men who came on a two-wheeler hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the Ganga-Yamuna-Kaveri theatre complex in Coimbatore around 5 a.m.

The incident happened when the first show of the movie was about to begin.

The bottle hurled by the miscreants, which was reportedly filled with petrol, landed on the two-wheeler parking area on the premises of the multiplex. The duo sped away.

The bomb landed on the parking area, damaging a two-wheeler. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ajith fans have been thronging the multiplex premises from the early hours of Thursday to get tickets for the first show. While those who managed to get tickets got inside the screening halls, many were waiting outside for the next show.

The bottle bomb fell on the compound of the theatre when the fans were celebrating the much-delayed release of the movie.

A two-wheeler was slightly damaged in the attack, said the police, adding that they were on the lookout for the miscreants.