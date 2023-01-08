HamberMenu
Molotov cocktail hurled at a hotel in Erode

January 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Erode

M. Sabari
The hotel at which a molotov cocktail was hurled in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the wee hours of Sunday, an unidentified person hurled a molotov cocktail at a hotel at Nasiyanur on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway in Erode district.

According to police, the person who hurled the molotov cocktail came in car. In the attack, the front portion of the hotel, and refrigerators were damaged. When informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

The Perundurai police verified the CCTV footage near the hotel. They also brought a sniffer dog to the spot, which ran some distance but couldn’t identify anyone.

Police investigation has revealed that there was enmity between the hotel owner Arjunan and a party functionary, who runs another hotel in the locality. The police have registered a case and are investigating. 

