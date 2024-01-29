Modi to visit Tiruppur in February-end: BJP

January 29, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will be visiting Tiruppur during the end of February and launch the campaign for Lok Sabha election, according to the BJP Tiruppur unit.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruppur is confirmed. The Prime Minister will take part as chief guest in the last public meeting marking culmination of ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra of State BJP president K. Annamalai. The meeting will be the launching pad for Lok Sabha election,” a press release issued by the Tiruppur unit of BJP said.

An urgent meeting to discuss arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit was conducted by the party on Monday. A.P. Murugananadham and Malarkodi, State general secretaries, and other senior functionaries took part.