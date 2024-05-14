Modi gripped by fear of defeat, shows in his unabashed display of hate - Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai in Krishnagiri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s display of unabashed communal and caste hate is indicative that he fears electoral defeat, said K. Selvaperunthagai, President, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, here on Tuesday.

“Cow politics didn’t work, Ram politics didn’t work, Pakistan politics didn’t work, Dalit politics didn’t work, and now he has taken religion in his hand,” Mr.Selvaperunthagai said.

The first reports from the 379 constituencies that have seen elections indicate the BJP will not win even 100 seats, he claimed.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the party meeting here in Krishnagiri, Mr. Selvaperunthagai slammed Mr. Modi for his attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “He calls our leader Rahul Gandhi ‘Prince”. but, it was Indira Gandhi who abolished the Zamindari system. Modi’s hate has reached its peak. That is why he speaks in such a language against Indira Gandhi’s grandson.”

He also criticised PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who had claimed that India would become a superpower under Modi’s third term. “This is the best example of opportunistic politics in the country. The PMK has joined hands with the BJP and the RSS, both opposed to reservation, even as it demanded internal reservation for Vanniyars. Perhaps, the PMK is planning on telling the Vanniyars that they do not need reservations anymore, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Speaking of the support for the INDIA bloc, the State Congress Committee President said, “the public is coming out in hordes in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra to vote.”

Responding to the BJP’s allegation of ‘free flow of drugs’ in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Selvaperunthagai pointed out that the biggest haul of drugs was uncovered in Gujarat’s Mundra port.

The Union government is responsible for curbing drug inflow but we all know that Mundra and Krishnapatnam ports are the gateways for drugs and these ports are owned by Adani,” the Congress leader said.