Mock drill conducted on disaster management conducted in the Nilgiris
A district-level mock exercise on flood relief efforts was organised by the National and State Disaster Response Forces at Muthorai Palada, near Udhagamandalam, on Thursday.
The mock exercise was attended by Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Amrith said that such flood relief exercises were being conducted in five landslip and flood-prone areas in the district – Nanjanad in Muthorai Palada, Kundah, Coonoor, Kannika Devi Colony in Kotagiri and Mel Gudalur. The Collector said that the Nilgiris was prone to landslips during both the monsoons.
He said that the mock drills simulated responses that should be ideally undertaken by all departments of the local administration to prevent loss of life during spells of heavy rain.
During the mock drill at Muthorai Palada, National and State Disaster Response Force personnel demonstrated how people trapped under rubble, debris and in landslips should be rescued and given first aid and medical attention. The event was also attended by military personnel from the Madras Regimental Center in Wellington as well as officials from various government departments.
