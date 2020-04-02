Mobile vegetable sales inaugurated in Tiruppur

To reduce overcrowding in Tiruppur markets, the district administration introduced mobile vegetable sales as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19 on Thursday.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated 10 vehicles from Tiruppur Old Bus Terminus premises. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the vegetables will be available in three different types of packages, which will be priced at ₹30, ₹50 and ₹100.

The vegetables will be distributed within the limits of Tiruppur Corporation. “We also have plans for delivering vegetables online,” Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Regarding overcrowding in meat and fish markets, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar has been regularly conducting meetings with owners of shops regarding this. “Strict action will be taken against those shops that do not maintain physical distancing,” he said.

All meat and fish shops will start selling “pre-cut, pre-packed meat” from Sunday and a dry run for this initiative will begin from Friday, he said.

A total of 47 people, who have returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi have been house quarantined across Tiruppur district, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.