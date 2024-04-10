GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mobile phones, watch stolen from rail passengers in Erode

April 10, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two mobile phones and a watch were stolen from two rail passengers onboard the Yesvantpur – Kannur Express here recently.

Parsanaha (32), a passenger from Kozhikode, Kerala, realised her bag was missing at 4 a.m. on Tuesday when the train arrived at Erode Junction. She later found the bag near the toilet area in the compartment, but her iPhone was missing. She immediately alerted Erode Railway Police, who then informed Salem Railway Police. The location of the mobile phone was traced to a spot outside Salem Junction.

Inquiries revealed that an elderly man, aged about 75, sought a youth’s help to unlock an iPhone, The youth, suspecting him, tried to take the man and the device to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station. The man escaped, but the youth handed the phone over to the RPF personnel and explained the incident. The woman passenger arrived at Salem and received her phone.

Another passenger Tony (41) from Kerala also lodged a complaint about his mobile phone and watch being stolen from him. CCTV footage at the station is being reviewed to identify the elderly man who is suspected of stealing the phones.

