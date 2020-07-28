Coimbatore

Mobile phone service shops in Coimbatore to remain shut till Aug. 2

Shops servicing mobile phones and selling their accessories and spares will remain shut till August 2.

The decision to close the 400-plus shops that function out of the lanes branching off Cross Cut Road and 100 Feet Road in Gandhipuram was taken at a meeting the Coimbatore Corporation, Coimbatore City Police and district administration officials had with the representatives of the shop owners’ association.

The move was aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 as the lanes housing the shops saw thousands of customers and an equal number of employees criss-cross the area. It was also because the area had seen a few positive cases in the recent past, said sources.

