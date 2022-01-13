Coimbatore

Mobile e-seva centre launched at Ettimadai

A mobile e-seva centre by Ji Hind Foundation was inaugurated at Palani Andavar temple at Ettimadai on Thursday.

Jai Hind Foundation , under the concept My Village-My Culture, has been conducting rural social service pertaining to village development, agriculture, culture, education and social harmony. As part of the initiative, for the benefit of the rural folks along the western ghats, it launched the mobile e-seva in the presence of Chinnasamy, Ettimadai panchayat president and Padmakumar of the foundation.


