Ministers hold meeting with rice mill owners in Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Minister for Adi Dravdar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj held discussions with the rice mill owners across the State, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by rice mill owners from Tiruppur and Erode districts. Mill owners from other districts participated through video conferencing.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Saminathan told earlier because of the natural disasters such as rain, the paddy that was procured from the farmers has not been able to store properly. The State government has taken steps to improve the procurement and storage facilities, he added, and sought the cooperation of the rice mill owners in delivering the quality rice through ration shops.

Mr. Sakkarapani listed that tonnes of rice that was procured from the farmers during the three agriculture seasons, since last year. He said the Union government has agreed to the proposal sent by the Tamil Nadu government for procurement of paddy one month in advance, starting from September 1.

Earlier, on Thursday, J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary for Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, after inaugurating a cooperative bank ATM at Palladam, told reporters, through District Central Cooperative Banks, Land Development Banks, Urban and Rural Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) the State government has been giving loans to farmers, for various purposes.