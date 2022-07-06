Minister warns sub-registrars against registering documents without verification

‘People participating in registration of fake documents will be subjected to punitive action attracting seven years of imprisonment’

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy at a review with officials of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department at Krishnagiri Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

‘People participating in registration of fake documents will be subjected to punitive action attracting seven years of imprisonment’

Sub-registrars registering documents without adequate verification will be suspended and dismissed upon receipt of verifiable complaints, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, here on Wednesday.

The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of a zonal meeting with the officials of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department from Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Under the Registration Department, ₹ 4,200 crore has been collected in three months due to various reforms, said the Minister.

According to the Minister, registration of fake documents had considerably reduced due to intense verification of documents before registration as directed to the officials by the government. Persons impersonating or participating in the registration of fake documents, including witnesses, will be subjected to punitive action attracting seven years of imprisonment, Mr.Moorthy warned.

The revenue under the Department of Commercial Taxes had increased to ₹ 1,30,000 crore this year. This increase in revenue was manifold in comparison to the revenue of ₹ 1,04,960 crore for the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the revenue under the Registration Department had also gone up from ₹ 13,000 crore to ₹ 20,000 crore in one year, according to the Minister.

Minister Moorthy said the government was introducing several reforms in commercial tax and registration front without impacting the public. Similarly, new initiatives were being discussed to prevent circumvention of tax by companies.

Intelligence units have been constituted under the Commercial Taxes Department to identify tax evasions and collect tax. Summons were issued to over 3 lakh people and ₹ 67 crore has been collected.

Over 900 shell companies set up for the purpose of tax evasion were identified based on GST registrations and ₹ 16 lakh crore has been collected from tax evaders in three months between April and June this year.

According to Mr.Moorthy, tax collection was being carried out without adversely affecting the micro and small enterprises.

Earlier, the Minister inspected an ancient registry, seals and other ancient artefacts with regard to ancient land documentation here.