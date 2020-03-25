Minister warns of impounding vehicles

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan warned of impounding vehicles found to be plying unnecessarily in the State amid the lockdown on Wednesday.

He visited Tiruppur to chair a meeting at the District Collectorate on the preparatory measures for COVID-19. “The public must avoid unnecessary travels on two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” he told mediapersons after the meeting. Nearly 1.2 lakh face masks, which are produced by three garment companies, are being supplied from Tiruppur to other districts, he said.

Regarding the precautionary measures, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the district administration has formed five teams to monitor various aspects of the COVID-19 situation, such as house quarantine cases and disinfection.

A 25-bed isolation ward for COVID-19 patients has been set up at the Tiruppur Government Hospital. Mr. Radhakrishnan warned of strict action against those spreading rumours on social media platforms about the pandemic, a release said.

Residents of Tiruppur district shall contact the emergency control room for queries pertaining to COVID-19 at 0421-1077, 0421-2971199 and 0421-2971133 and shall also contact police control room by dialling 100.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan presided. MLAs, City Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other officials from various departments participated.