Minister visits COVID-19 Care Centre

Coimbatore is fully prepared to meet COVID-19-related emergency, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji said here on Friday after inspecting the arrangements at the COVID-19 Care Centre at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.

There were 11,525 beds that were ready in the district in government and private hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. Those included beds with oxygen support.

The district administration had readied the COVID-19 Care Centre within 24 hours, in response to the call given by the Chief Minister to fully gear up to meet exigencies.

With the addition of Friday’s 408 cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive case in the district stood at 1,614. The administration had sent 15 samples for testing to ascertain if the virus variant was Omicron. The result was awaited.

At this juncture, the administration’s task was to increase the number of persons who had taken both the doses as only 78% eligible people had taken the second dose, he added..