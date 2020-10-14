Coimbatore

Minister rules out re-opening of schools anytime soon

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan ruled out the possibilities of re-opening schools anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Mr. Sengottaiyan said as long as the pandemic continued there was no possibility of re-opening schools. Citing the Andhra Pradesh experience of re-opening schools causing infection to over 26 students, the Minister said any plan of re-opening schools will be a consultative and a collective decision at a later stage. According to the Minister, 60% of the syllabus was being covered through online classes without any glitches.

