Coimbatore

Minister lays foundation for a slew of projects

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Friday laid the foundation for the road overbridge across the railway crossing on Thanneerpandal Road, Peelamedu.

A release from the district administration said in addition to the ₹12.62 crore bridge work, the Minister also laid foundation for the ₹1.35 crore work to bitumen top the road connecting KRG Nagar to Sathyamangalam Road, ₹3.40 crore road repair project and several works in Thondamuthur amounting to ₹7.65 crore.

Earlier he declared open the ₹2.42 crore gasifier crematorium building in Singanallur Assembly constituency, ₹2.58 crore Semmedu Primary Health Centre building and a few others.

Speaking at functions organised for the purpose, the Minister spoke about the State Government’s achievements and how its welfare schemes had touched people in sections of the society. He also gave away welfare assistance worth ₹24.07 crore to 9,029 beneficiaries.

