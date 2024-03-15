Minister inspects places in Erode where development projects would be undertaken

March 15, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Friday inspected V.O.C. Park, Cauvery river bed and vacant land near the new bus stand at Solar where development works would be carried out.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on March 13 in Pollachi announced three major schemes for the district that would be implemented in the Corporation limits. Mr. Stalin announced construction of a new integrated vegetable, fruit and grocery market at Solar at ₹20 crore, converting the V.O.C. Park as an eco-friendly park at ₹15 crore and carrying out development works on the river bed near Solleswarar temple at ₹30 crore.

Accompanied by the District Collector and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and engineers, the Minister inspected the three places and held discussions with officials.

The modern complex at Solar would come up at the eastern side of the new bus stand and would reduce traffic congestion on city roads, officials said. Likewise, the park serves as a place for people to spend their leisure time and hence developing it as an eco-friendly park would benefit more people. The city is located on the Cauvery river bed to an extent of 1.30 km. and the river is polluted by the devotees and people. Hence, a park with play area for children and effluent treatment plants would be established to prevent the river from being polluted, officials said.