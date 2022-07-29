Mini textile parks to be set up with govt. subsidy in Dharmapuri

The State government is keen on setting up mini textile parks in the district with subsidy if entrepreneurs come forward for such an initiative, said Collector K. Shanti here on Friday.

At a consultative meeting held under the aegis of the Department of Textiles at the Collectorate, the Collector said a 50% subsidy or a maximum of ₹2.50 crore would be provided to entrepreneurs for setting up the textile park.

A park shall be spread over a minimum area of 2 acres with a minimum of three textile workshops. It shall have all the requisite infrastructure that includes land, approach road, captive power plant, sewage treatment plant, marketing hall, warehouse, workers hostel, crèche, canteen, workshop, raw materials warehouse and machinery.

Entrepreneurs may submit a detailed project report for such a textile park to the Deputy Director, Textiles Department, regional office on Sangagiri main road in Salem. For details, contact 0427-2913006.