Migrant workers stopped at checkpost

A group of around 30 migrant workers, who were travelling in a private bus from Coimbatore to their home towns in Bihar, were held up by Tiruppur District Police at Thekkalur near Avinashi on Sunday.

According to the Avinashi police, the workers hired a private bus from Coimbatore, but did not have e-passes to leave the district. Police personnel stopped the bus at around 4.30 p.m at Thekkalur checkpost and inquired them about the e-passes, for which the workers said that they have applied and are yet to receive it, an officer said.

The bus was not allowed to move for nearly an hour at the check post. “We did not allow anyone to de-board the bus,” the officer said.

However, at around 5.30 p.m, the workers received soft copies of the e-passes from Coimbatore district administration on their mobile phones. Upon verification of the passes, the bus was allowed to leave, the police officer said.