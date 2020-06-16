Migrant workers from Arunachal Pradesh stage demonstration

Nearly 50 migrant workers from Arunachal Pradesh staged a demonstration outside Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday night demanding to be sent to their home towns.
They gathered at around 9 p.m. on Monday when around 180 workers from Arunachal Pradesh were sent in a government bus from the Collectorate to Chennai, as a Shramik special train to Arunachal Pradesh was scheduled to leave from Chennai on Tuesday. “The other workers demanded that they must be sent home too,” an official from the Revenue Department said. The demonstration was held from 9 p.m to 10.30 p.m. in which workers from Avinashi and Veerapandi in Tiruppur district and Sulthanpet in Coimbatore district participated, he said.
Revenue Department officials and Tiruppur city police pacified the workers by assuring that they will be sent to their home towns, following which they dispersed from the spot. Nearly 15 women were present among the 50 workers who staged the demonstration, according to the official.
The initial batch of the 180 workers comprised nearly 100 persons from Tiruppur Corporation limits and the others were from Avinashi and Palladam taluks. Nearly 200 workers from other parts of the district will be sent to Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming special train, he said.
