Coimbatore

Migrant worker rescued from well

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday rescued a migrant worker who accidentally fell into an 80-foot-deep well near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

Officials said Saiful Ali (23) from Assam, who was working in a private garment company, was walking while using his mobile phone at Balaji Nagar in Ganapathipalayam when he accidentally fell into the well around 7 p.m. The well had about 10 feet of water and the youth was able to swim, which helped him stay afloat.

On receiving information, a team from the Palladam Fire Station led by Station Officer P. Sureshkumar reached the spot around 8.15 p.m. Special Station Officer K. Thangavel was lowered into the well by the team, which lifted the worker out of the well, the officials said. The rescue operation lasted about 30 minutes.

The youth did not suffer any injuries and was sent to Palladam Government Hospital for check-up.


