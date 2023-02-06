HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGNREGS workers demand wage arrears

February 06, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workers under the MGNREGS staging a demonstration at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Monday.

Workers under the MGNREGS staging a demonstration at Sathyamangalam in Erode on Monday.

Stating that they were not paid their wages for the last two months, workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) staged a demonstration near the bus stand at Sathyamangalam here on Monday. 

Workers under the banner, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU), affiliated to the Communist Party of India, said that though the scheme intends to provide 100 days of work a year, work was provided only for 40 days a year and pointed out the drop in allocation in the recent Union Budget. “It is nothing but a move to halt the implementation of the scheme”, they said. They said that workers in Sathyamangalam, Talavadi and Bhavanisagar blocks were not paid their wages for the last two months and wanted the dues to be settled at the earliest. They also wanted work to be provided continuously as the wages are their only source of livelihood.

Led by Sathyamangalam AITUC president Stalin Sivakumar, CPI North union secretary M. Surendar, south union secretary S.C. Natraj and others explained the cause of the protest and raised slogans. Likewise, demonstrations were held at Bhavanisagar and Talavadi in which over 500 workers took part.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.