Mettur dam full, surplus expected to be released today

Flood warning issued to 11 districts

The water level at Mettur dam attained 119.7 ft against a total scale of 120 ft by 8 p.m. on Saturday. The surplus water from the dam is expected to be released during the early hours of Sunday, officials from the Public Works Department said.

According to the officials, at 8 a.m., the water level at the dam was 119 ft against a total scale of 120 ft and the dam had a storage of 91,883 mcft of water. The dam received an inflow of 12,396 cusecs and the discharge into River Cauvery was 12,000 cusecs. About 150 cusecs was released through East-West canal.

The outflow from the dam to River Cauvery was reduced from 12,000 cusecs to 100 cusecs by 10 a.m. and the water level slightly increased to 119.06 ft by noon. The inflow to the dam also increased to 16,020 cusecs. By 4 p.m., the water level at the dam increased to 119.4 ft and the inflow increased to 22,000 cusecs. The stored capacity of water in the dam increased to 92,518 mcft.

Due to incessant rains, the water level increased to 119.7 ft by 8 p.m. The water level at the dam is expected to attain 120 ft by 11 p.m. on Saturday and the surplus water would be released into River Cauvery.

PWD officials issued flood warning message and have alerted the Collectors of 11 districts. People living on the banks of River Cauvery and in low-lying areas were advised to shift to safe places.