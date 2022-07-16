Mettur dam attains its full capacity, flood alert issued to 11 districts

Surplus water from Mettur dam being released into River Cauvery through the Ellis Saddle surplus gates in Mettur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Water level in Mettur dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday, and surplus water is being released into Cauvery river. A flood alert has been issued to 11 districts, asking the Collectors to monitor people living in low-lying areas and to shift them to safe places.

Following the release of water from dams in Karnataka, inflow into Mettur dam started to increase from July 9. On July 9, the inflow was 2,141 cusecs and water level stood at 98.91 feet. After that, inflow into the dam increased and touched 1.17 lakh cusecs on Friday. Within eight days, the dam attained its full capacity on Saturday at 9.55 a.m. This is the 42nd time the Mettur dam has attained its full capacity in its history.

District Collector S. Karmegam visited the dam on Saturday. Special pujas were performed and 50,000 cusecs was discharged from the dam through the 16-vent surplus sluices. Water was also discharged through the East-West canals that benefits 45,000 acres in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts.

At 10 a.m., water level stood at 120 feet and the storage was 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 1.15 lakh cusecs from Saturday morning’s inflow of 1.18 lakh cusecs. The discharge into Cauvery river was increased to 50,000 cusecs from 25,000 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said the discharge would be increased to one lakh cusecs by Saturday night in phases. Through the East-West canal, 600 cusecs is being released.

Collector S. Karmegam told presspersons the customary date for releasing water into the East-West canal was August 1. However, due to the availability of water in the reservoir, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed that water should be released from July 16. Water would be discharged for 137 days. Through this, 45,000 acres (16,433 acres in Salem, 11,337 acres in Namakkal, and 17,230 acres in Erode) would benefit, he said.

Mr. Karmegam said warnings were issued to people living in low-lying areas in Mettur, Edappadi, and in Sankagiri taluks and instructions were given to safeguard their cattle. They were told to avoid taking baths, taking selfies near the river banks. Officials from Revenue, Fire and Rescue Services, Public Works Department, and Rural Development Department were monitoring these taluks.