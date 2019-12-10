Mettupalayam wall collapse: court to pass order on Sivasubramaniam’s bail plea today

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Coimbatore, on Tuesday will pass order on the bail plea submitted by S. Sivasubramaniam (60) who was arrested in connection with the collapse of a compound wall of his house that claimed 17 lives near Mettupalayam on December 2.

The court considered the bail plea of Mr. Sivasubramaniam on Monday and adjourned proceedings for orders on Tuesday. Sivasubramaniam, who runs a textile showroom at Mettupalayam, was arrested for offences under Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a Section of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Two arrested for robbery

The Variety Hall Road police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery of 100g jewellery from an employee of a goldsmithery last month. The arrested have been identified as N. Kalaiarasan (19) from Pooluvapatti and M. Thowfiq (19) from Selvapuram. The duo had robbed Jayaprakash, an employee of a goldsmithery, of 100g jewellery worth ₹ 3.65 lakh and a mobile phone at knife-point near Ponnaiahrajapuram on November 28. The police arrested the accused based on a complaint filed by R. Selvaraj, owner of the goldsmithery. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Worker electrocuted

A man from Vellore was electrocuted while he was engaged in construction work near Singanallur here on Monday.

Police said that S. Munusamy(30), who was working in a construction site at TSK Nagar near Singanallur, died of electric shock on Monday morning. The accident occurred when an iron pole carried by Munusamy came in contact with an electric line. He died on the spot. The Singanallur police have registered a case.

Houses burgled

Unknown persons broke into a house near Podanur and took away 15 sovereign jewellery and ₹ 50,000. Police said that the burglary took place at the house of P. Ponmurugan at Raja Rajeswari Nagar near Podanur. Mr. Ponmurugan was not in the house from Saturday evening. When he returned on Monday morning, one of the doors of the house was broken open and the jewellery and cash were missing. The Podanur police have started investigation. In another incident, unknown persons took away 19 sovereign jewellery from the house of G. Ramesh at Postal Colony near Chettipalayam on Saturday. The police said that burglars broke into the house when Mr. Ramesh and family members had gone to Tiruchendur. They left Coimbatore on Saturday morning and returned home in the evening. Police have lifted fingerprints of two suspects from the house.